Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $26.68 Million Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 480,299 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,216 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of UFP Industries worth $26,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,872,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,594,000 after acquiring an additional 99,929 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 585,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,507,000 after acquiring an additional 264,762 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $79.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.42. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $33.79 and a one year high of $79.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

Several equities analysts have commented on UFPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,352,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,399,897.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $514,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,479 shares in the company, valued at $20,896,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,772 shares of company stock worth $4,457,698 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.