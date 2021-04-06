Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $26.99 Million Stock Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Helen of Troy worth $26,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HELE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $247.00 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.40.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $214.51 on Tuesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $130.59 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.81.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $637.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.