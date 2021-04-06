Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $27.55 Million Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,324,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,432 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Two Harbors Investment worth $27,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TWO. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,871,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,771,000 after buying an additional 1,191,496 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,484,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,003,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after purchasing an additional 473,641 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,224,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1,175.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 205,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 189,216 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TWO opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average is $6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.75. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $7.85.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 246.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. Equities analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.64%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 17,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $104,515.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. Insiders have sold a total of 92,651 shares of company stock worth $562,099 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

