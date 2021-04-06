Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 69,443 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Haemonetics worth $25,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Beaconlight Capital LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 142,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,981,000 after purchasing an additional 49,954 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Haemonetics by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,474,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $728,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAE opened at $114.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $74.48 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.65.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $362,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

HAE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barrington Research raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

