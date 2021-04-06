Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of Primerica worth $25,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Primerica by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,073,000 after buying an additional 26,476 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Primerica by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after buying an additional 22,017 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Primerica by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 8,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Primerica by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.83.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $153.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.30. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $84.44 and a one year high of $157.70.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $594.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.43 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

