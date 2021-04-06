Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,871 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of South State worth $25,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSB. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of South State in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in South State during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in South State during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in South State during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in South State during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

SSB has been the subject of several research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Shares of South State stock opened at $78.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.96 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.38. South State Co. has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $363.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.30 million. South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that South State Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

In related news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 12,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $1,136,631.12. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $411,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,102 shares of company stock worth $4,531,377 over the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

