Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,704 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.67% of Arvinas worth $27,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arvinas by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,466,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,759,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $69,240.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,295.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,189 shares of company stock worth $9,175,627 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $66.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.86. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $92.77. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -26.10 and a beta of 2.14.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arvinas from $78.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

