Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 92.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,027,393 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $24,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $53.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $72.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a current ratio of 34.85.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.25%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 50,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $2,694,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at $6,555,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Simone Lagomarsino purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

