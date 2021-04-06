Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 767,691 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of NiSource worth $24,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $27.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NI shares. UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

