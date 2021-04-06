Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,177 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.93% of Walker & Dunlop worth $26,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WD. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,610,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,229,000 after buying an additional 926,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,896,000 after purchasing an additional 352,168 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,575,000 after purchasing an additional 158,294 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1,418.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 92,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 86,737 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 507,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 54,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William M. Walker sold 66,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $6,731,263.08. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $701,201.55. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 103,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,033.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,484 shares of company stock worth $9,803,323 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $108.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.27. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.65 and a 12-month high of $113.79. The company has a quick ratio of 187.94, a current ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.57.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company’s revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Walker & Dunlop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

