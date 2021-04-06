Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,236,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 440,664 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $25,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SHO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

In related news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.36. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.30 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 64.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

