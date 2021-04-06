Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 430,936 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,489,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,936 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.02% of Coeur Mining worth $25,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDE. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Shares of CDE opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.67. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $228.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.01 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDE. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.