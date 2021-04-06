Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,363 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of IPG Photonics worth $25,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $222.94 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $106.44 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.10 and a 200 day moving average of $210.99. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.17 and a beta of 1.48.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $336.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $1,498,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $356,024.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,233.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,091 shares of company stock valued at $5,357,888 in the last three months. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IPGP shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.75.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

