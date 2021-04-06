Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 93,410 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,410 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.77% of BankUnited worth $24,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BankUnited during the third quarter worth $65,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BankUnited by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BKU shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Hovde Group raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

BKU stock opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.95. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $228.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.10 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other BankUnited news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $148,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,111.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $150,257.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,508.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

