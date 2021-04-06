Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,330,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,993 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Exelixis worth $26,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 141,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 283,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 33,647 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Exelixis by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,588,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,001,000 after buying an additional 3,947,225 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Exelixis by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 84,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Exelixis by 298.3% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 51,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 38,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXEL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

In other news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 495,317 shares of company stock valued at $11,214,343 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXEL opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

