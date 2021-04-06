Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.51% of OSI Systems worth $25,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

OSIS stock opened at $97.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.40. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.93 and a 12 month high of $100.67. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $276.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.66 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 15.70%. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $234,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,296,931.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $2,330,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 474,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,195,042.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,543. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. OSI Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

