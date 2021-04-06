Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,217 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.06% of Maxar Technologies worth $25,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. Rempart Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $23,131,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $13,371,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,206,000 after acquiring an additional 252,637 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth $5,450,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 51.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 216,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 1,500 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $53,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAXR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.82.

MAXR opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $58.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.22.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.90%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

