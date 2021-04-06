Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,050,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181,338 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Vonage worth $26,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vonage during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vonage during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vonage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VG opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $15.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $323.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.15 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $674,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,828,971.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $4,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,367,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,858 shares of company stock valued at $6,082,725 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VG shares. Summit Insights reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Vonage Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.