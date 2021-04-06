Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 12,717 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,717 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $24,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 280.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 131,188 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 15,211 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,435,000 after acquiring an additional 55,382 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $32.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.39. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $40.01.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 41,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $1,341,090.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,175,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,620,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 10,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $409,639.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,442 shares in the company, valued at $409,639.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,792 shares of company stock worth $4,232,953 over the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

