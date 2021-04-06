Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,931,004 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 80.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 718,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,931,004 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of VEREIT worth $27,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its stake in VEREIT by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 5,054,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,854,000 after acquiring an additional 880,140 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in VEREIT by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,684,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,427 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP increased its stake in VEREIT by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 2,114,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,745,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VEREIT by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,062,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,409,000 after acquiring an additional 575,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in VEREIT by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,533,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,967,000 after acquiring an additional 25,496 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $40.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.31%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Mizuho cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VEREIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEREIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.54.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

