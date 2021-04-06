Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 647,105 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 615,669 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 647,105 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.17% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $25,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 457.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $51.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.18. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.79.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.94%.

FBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point upped their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.