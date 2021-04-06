Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 766,762 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,228,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 766,762 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.28% of CareTrust REIT worth $27,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.14. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTRE shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

