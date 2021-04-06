Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 82,199 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 755,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,199 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.33% of Kura Oncology worth $24,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,931,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,079,000 after purchasing an additional 547,852 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,000 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,050,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,181,000 after purchasing an additional 205,500 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 929,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,351,000 after purchasing an additional 390,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 751,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,536,000 after purchasing an additional 75,088 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $183,937.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ KURA opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 2.15. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 15.15.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). As a group, analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

KURA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Kura Oncology from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.42.

Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

