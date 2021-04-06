Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

NYSE:NCA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,673. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.47.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

