Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $15.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,574. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $15.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.84.
About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund
