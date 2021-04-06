Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:JHAA)

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE JHAA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.98. 16,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,376. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.98. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

In other news, insider Nuveen Fund Advisors, Llc sold 10,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $99,153.12.

