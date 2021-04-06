Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:JHB)

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0205 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

JHB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,888. Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $9.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.20.

Get Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund alerts:

About Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.