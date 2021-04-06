Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.42. 42,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,015. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $8.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.16.

In other Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund news, insider Nuveen Fund Advisors, Llc sold 10,160 shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $82,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Symphony Asset Management. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities including bonds and senior loans.

