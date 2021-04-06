Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0638 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $6.54. 1,053,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,945. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.25.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $65,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,710. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

