Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NEV)

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of NEV stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.85. 56,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,005. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average is $15.62. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $17.65.
Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
