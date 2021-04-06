Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NEV)

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NEV stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.85. 56,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,005. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average is $15.62. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $17.65.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

