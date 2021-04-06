Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:JRO)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.57. 69,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,298. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $9.64.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

