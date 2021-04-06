Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the asset manager on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
NYSE:NKG traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $13.13. The stock had a trading volume of 12,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,648. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average is $12.71. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $14.21.
About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.