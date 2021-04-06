Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the asset manager on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE:NKG traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $13.13. The stock had a trading volume of 12,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,648. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average is $12.71. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $14.21.

About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

