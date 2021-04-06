Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of JGH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.55. 72,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,600. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average of $14.83. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $16.20.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

