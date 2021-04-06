Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
NID stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.27. 62,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,702. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.79.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Company Profile
