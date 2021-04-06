Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

NID stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.27. 62,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,702. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.79.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

