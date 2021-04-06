Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
NIQ stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.63. 19,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,102. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.44. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $14.85.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Company Profile
