Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

NIQ stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.63. 19,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,102. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.44. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

