Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NMT)

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
NYSE:NMT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,895. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $15.14.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
