Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NMT)

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE:NMT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,895. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $15.14.

Get Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.