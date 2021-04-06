Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $14.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,163. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.76. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $15.38.

About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

