Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $14.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,163. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.76. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $15.38.
About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
Featured Article: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.