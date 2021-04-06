Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of NYSE NOM traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.82. 605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.33. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $16.27.
About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund
