Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,671. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $21.05.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile
