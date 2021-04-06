Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JMM)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE JMM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.28. 11,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,495. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $7.50.

Get Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.