Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

NMCO stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,073. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.03. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $14.34.

In other Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund news, insider Nuveen Fund Advisors, Llc sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $89,337.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

