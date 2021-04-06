Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NUV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.15. 197,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,422. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $11.97.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

