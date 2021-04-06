Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of NUV stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.15. 197,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,422. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $11.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
