Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0585 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Shares of NYSE:NXJ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.52. 83,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,426. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $14.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.09.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.