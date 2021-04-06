Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NRK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.62. The stock had a trading volume of 76,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,211. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average is $13.29. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $13.90.

In related news, VP Michael A. Perry bought 8,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $115,496.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,391.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

