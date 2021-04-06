Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.04. 10,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,457. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $15.21.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile
