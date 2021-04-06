Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the asset manager on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE:NUO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.72. 42,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,558. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.45. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $16.08.

About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

