Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NQP traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $14.37. 35,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,321. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

