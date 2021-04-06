Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1185 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

JPT traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.21. 96,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,598. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.25.

Get Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund alerts:

In other news, insider Nuveen Fund Advisors, Llc sold 4,072 shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $99,071.76.

There is no company description available for Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.