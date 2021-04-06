Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

JPS stock remained flat at $$9.70 during trading on Tuesday. 319,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,968. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $9.75.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

