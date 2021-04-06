Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
JPS stock remained flat at $$9.70 during trading on Tuesday. 319,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,968. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $9.75.
